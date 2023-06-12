1 injured in shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood, police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called at 5:39 p.m. to 104th Ave SE and SE 236th Pl to reports of a shooting. They arrived and found a person in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say no other victims were found at the scene.

Police have closed 104th Ave SE from S 235th to S 240th, and SE 240th from 104th to 108th while they investigate. Detectives are currently on-scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information on the incident or potential suspect is urged to call the Kent Police tip line at (253) 852-2121 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

The road is expected to be reopened by 9 p.m.