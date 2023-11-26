19-year-old arrested after shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

article

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting near Ballard High School in Seattle.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a shooting near 14th Ave NW and NW 67th St, which is located right at the high school.

Seattle Fire Department confirmed that a 51-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. He was listed in serious but stable condition, police said Monday.

Officers said they identified and arrested a suspect shortly after the shooting. They also recovered a firearm during the investigation.

The 19-year-old man was booked into King County Jail. A judge found probable cause for First-Degree Assault and set bail at $750,000.

He was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. The deadline for rush-filing charges is Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.