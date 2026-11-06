AG Brown shares verdict on $900M opioid crisis case against Albertsons' pharmacies

The Brief A King County superior court judge ordered Albertsons to pay a $900 million judgment to Washington for the role it played in opioid misuse. The Attorney General's office initially filed a lawsuit against several prominent pharmacies in 2022, but Albertsons was the last defendant left after the others either agreed to settle or declared bankruptcy. This multi-year case shined light on the statistic that more than 26,000 WA residents had died from the opioid crisis since 1999 and approximately 10 times that number suffered from opioid use disorder in 2023 alone.



King County Superior Court Judge Janet Helson ordered Albertsons to pay a $900 million judgment to Washington state for its role in failing to prevent the state's opioid crisis.

Attorney General Nick Brown held a press conference Thursday, discussing the verdict and the timeline of the multi-year case.

The backstory:

At the press conference, AG Brown said more than 26,000 Washingtonians have died from the opioid crisis since 1999. He added that approximately 10 times that number suffered from opioid use disorder in 2023 alone.

AG Brown and the lawsuit itself criticized Albertsons' corporate policies that made it incredibly difficult for pharmacists to perform their legal duties.

"Between 2006 and 2022, Albertsons dispensed more than 641 million opioid pills into Washington State alone. Most of which had red flags and warning signs that weren't cleared before they were dispersed. Compared to Washington's overall population, that's 70 pain pills per person just for Albertsons," AG Brown said.

Albertsons owns and operates more than 200 pharmacies in WA under its Albertsons, Safeway and Haggen banners, according to the AG's office.

The legal team presented evidence that showed that Albertsons' corporate policies prioritized profit over safety and stores were chronically understaffed, which led to overworked staff.

AG Brown said at the press conference that the policies incentivized prescription volume and sales over exercising appropriate levels of due diligence.

Additionally, according to the AG's office, "Albertsons also continued to accept discount cards as payments for controlled substances well after other chains had abandoned the practice because the cards could be used by patients or prescribers to avoid scrutiny from insurers."

What's next:

The $900 million verdict brings WA's total opioid-related recoveries to $2.17 billion and the money from this case will go toward funding for addiction treatment, recovery resources and prevention initiatives across the state.

Big picture view:

In 2022, the AG's office first filed a lawsuit against multiple prominent pharmacy chains but the others, aside from Albertsons, either agreed to settle the claims against them early on, or later declared bankruptcy.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Attorney General's Office and a press conference hosted by Attorney General Nick Brown.

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