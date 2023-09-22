13-foot alligator killed after human remains pulled out of waterway in Florida: Authorities

A death investigation is underway after an incident involving a 13-foot alligator near 134th Avenue North and 121st Street in Pinellas County, authorities said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area at around 1:50 p.m. for reports of a body seen in the waterway.

According to the sheriff's office, a 13-foot, 8.5-inch alligator was killed and removed from the waterway, with the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Deputies assigned to the PCSO Dive Team also recovered the remains of a deceased adult from the waterway.

A view from SkyFOX showed a massive law enforcement presence in the Ridgecrest area of Pinellas County, which is just north of the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo. Officials were seen surrounding the massive alligator, which was near a pool of blood next to a roadway at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Those in the area were shocked to see the scene unfold.

"I would’ve never dreamt that an alligator would be in this area," said Terri Williams, who was visiting the neighborhood when the incident occurred. "Of course, I know there’s a lake across the street, and I know about the lake in Taylor Park, but not in this neighborhood. No, I would have never thought that."

The investigation into the death is active, and authorities have not released any more information about the incident and how the gator was involved.