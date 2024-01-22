Another Howard University student robbed at gunpoint near campus

A Howard University student is still shaken up after a recent armed robbery near campus.

This Howard University student is concerned about showing his face on camera, after the terrifying incident last Monday.

He was walking out on the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest near his school when D.C. police officials told FOX 5 that three men walked up to him from behind, snatched the bag off of his shoulder, and then pointed a gun at him, demanding he give them his iPhone and wallet.

The HU student put up his hands, the men grabbed him, reached into his pocket, and stole his wallet, iPhone, and cash.

They ran away, leaving the man thankful he wasn’t killed, and hopeful the police would catch the suspects.

"I was surprised and shocked," the student said. "It was something I wasn't expecting. I want to send the message to everyone to be careful and be aware of your surroundings."

A separate armed robbery near Howard University on Jan. 8 in the 500 block of Gresham Place Northwest is also under investigation. Meanwhile, two additional robberies involving HU students were reported in November 2023.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact them.



