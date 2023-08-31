Austin Arboretum shooting: Suspect and victim identified in deadly shooting

Two people, including the shooter, are dead, and one other person is in critical condition after a shooting at the Arboretum in north Austin, according to Austin police.

Police have identified the shooter as Tang-Kang Dave Chiang, a 38-year-old man who shot and killed Laura Jauregui, a 64-year-old woman.

According to APD interim chief Robin Henderson, around 5 p.m., 911 calls came in about shots fired in the Arboretum area. The caller stated they had heard multiple shots from inside the Teapioca, a business in the shopping center.

While officers were responding to the area, more calls came in about hearing multiple shots being fired in the shopping center. There was an elevated response due to initial reports of an active shooter.

Around 5:07 p.m., the first units arrived to the scene. Two minutes later, APD officers located Tang-Kang Dave Chiang, Laura Jauregui and another woman on the ground with gunshot wounds inside Teapioca.

At around 5:11 p.m., a coordinated response was initiated between APD, ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department to treat the potential victims.

Jauregui died on scene. The second unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Chiang was pronounced dead on scene.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that Chiang shot both women, unknown to him, killing Jauregui, before killing himself with a firearm, police said.

The motive is still under investigation.

The Austin Police Department is asking for help. If you have any photos or videos from the shooting that took place Thursday, August 31, around 5 p.m., please submit them here.

People in the area described confusion and fear as news of the shooting spread.

"It's terrifying because my dad lives in this area, I live in this area, my son goes to school in this area, it's just scary to know we were just a couple of businesses away from where this happened, and I'm doing my normal every day errands," Crystle, who didn't want to give her last name, said.

Matthew Lear was at Lens Crafters a few hours before and had chosen to leave instead of taking a longer appointment. He heard about the shooting later.

"That kind of freaked me out, I don't know where in the Arboretum it was, but I'm glad I had actually left earlier," he said.

Jimmy Leon had an anniversary dinner reservation near the scene.

"It's very unfortunate obviously when anybody loses their lives," he said. "This area is supposed to be like a nice area, so it's kind of scary, it's not like the ghetto parts."

Jeffrey Laartz, from Germany, saw all the activity from his hotel.

"I saw next to the Cheesecake Factory many police, and I thought it must be a bit more [than a police procession], and the helicopter flying around, for me, it was clear there must've been a shooting," he said. "If you deal with guns, or you're allowed to have guns in the United States you must expect things like this."

This is still an active investigation.

The Arboretum released a statement following the shooting:

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless act. The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Austin Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident. Please contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000 for more information."