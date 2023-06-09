Expand / Collapse search

Black bear spotted in DC; on the loose in northeast neighborhood

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:05AM
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a black bear is on the loose in a northeast D.C. neighborhood.

The bear was first spotted just before 7:30 a.m. in a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street.

After spending several house in the tree, the bear climbed down and disappeared into the neighborhood.

Animal Control crews are on the scene and police are fanning out to try and locate the bear. Roads in the area have been closed.

This is the latest in a string of recent bear sightings in the D.C. region. On Wednesday, a FOX 5 viewer says they spotted a bear at a Prince George's County shopping center.  Then Thursday morning, a black bear was spotted in Hyattsville.

In May, a bear was spotted on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda installation in Montgomery County. In April, a bear was caught on camera going through trash in Kensington neighborhood

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says the most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured attractants, such as garbage and human food.

Protect yourself and bears by staying alert and following these guidelines:

- Never approach bears, always remain at least 100 yards (300 feet) away, or about the length of a football field

- Practice ethical wildlife viewing by remaining a safe distance and never disturbing natural behaviors

- Never feed, leave food for, or make food accessible to bears

- Store food, garbage, barbecue grills, and other attractants in locked hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant storage boxes

- Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it is accessible

- Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and make noise

- Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night

- Do not run if you encounter a bear

- Instead of traditional bird feeders, set up birdhouses or birdbaths, plant native flowers, or set up hanging flower baskets for hummingbirds

- Keep chickens and other small livestock properly secured using electric fencing or keep them inside a closed shed with a door

- Report bear sightings, encounters, and conflicts immediately to your state or tribal wildlife management agency

