SPD: Suspected burglar stabbed by homeowner with samurai sword

Police say a suspected burglar attacked a homeowner with a pitchfork in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood, but the man fought back with a samurai sword.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a burglary at a home near Beacon Ave S and 11th Ave S.

Police located and detained two men on arrival—one with a sword and minor injuries, and the other with a stab wound to the chest.

After investigating, the officer discovered that the suspect attempted the burglary while no one was home, but the 71-year-old homeowner came back mid-burglary.

After finding misplaced items and a shattered window, the homeowner saw a man standing in his living room. The two fought with each other, and at one point, the suspect held the homeowner down and used a pitchfork to stab him.

The victim slipped away to his bedroom to grab a gun, which jammed when he tried to shoot the suspect, so he grabbed a samurai sword and stabbed the suspect.

A 61-year-old woman in the home tried to lift the suspect off of the man, and the suspect fled the home to a nearby residence where he was detained by officers.

Seattle Fire arrived later to take care of injuries—the male victim suffered non-life-threatening injures to the face and torso, and the 61-year-old suspect was brought to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening stab wound.

The suspect was later arrested and charged with burglary, and will be booked in the King County Jail after he is released from the hospital.