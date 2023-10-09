Burien crash: 3 people dead, 1 seriously injured

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Puget Sound Fire)

Three people are dead and one seriously hurt after a car crash Monday morning in Burien.

According to Puget Sound Fire, the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on S. 128th St., east of Military Rd. S.

The heavy rescue squad cut into the vehicle to get the victims out.

Firefighters said three people died, and a fourth person was taken with life-threatening injuries to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

No further information, including what led up to the crash, has been released.

King County Medic One and King County Fire District #2 also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.