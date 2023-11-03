Charges dropped against DC’s assistant city administrator Christopher Rodriguez: lawyers

Lawyers for Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, D.C.'s assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer, say all charges against him have been dropped after he was arrested last week following a dispute with his wife.

According to a police report, the fight was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said Dr. Rodriguez pushed his wife, Amanda, to the ground during an argument.

FOX 5 learned that responding officers asked Mrs. Rodriguez if she required assistance from DC Safe, the District's crisis intervention agency for domestic violence, but she refused.

Dr. Rodriguez was arrested after the incident and initially faced charges.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dr. Christopher Rodriguez was recently appointed assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer. Dr. Rodriguez was tasked with ensuring D.C. Government was both modern and efficient.

Amy Spain, counsel for Dr. Rodriguez, and Katherine O'Rourke, counsel for Mrs. Rodriguez released the following statement Sunday:

"Dr. Rodriguez and Mrs. Rodriguez agree that a family medical emergency has created extreme stress and anxiety, and they wish to prioritize their children's health and wellbeing.

The parties agree that on November 2, 2023, neither party physically harmed the other, nor did they intend for any party to be arrested as a result of their verbal dispute.

Mrs. Rodriguez did not encourage nor request any charges to be brought against Dr. Rodriguez, and the charges against him were dropped.

Both parties wish to move forward to work amicably, and they request privacy at this time to focus on their children."

D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser promoted Dr. Rodriguez to assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer in October of this year. He previously worked as the director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency from 2017 to 2023.

The Mayor's Office told FOX 5 Friday that Dr. Rodriguez is now on administrative leave.