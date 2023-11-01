Charges filed against teen suspected of deadly bus shooting, not yet arrested

Prosecutors have filed charges against the suspect of a deadly shooting on a King County Metro bus from Oct. 3, though he still has not yet been caught.

The King County Prosecutor's Office announced they filed charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm against 17-year-old Miguel Robert Rivera Dominguez.

According to court docs, Dominguez shot a man several times on the bus in White Center, killing him.

Around 15 other people were aboard the bus when the shooting occurred, court docs say.

Court docs show Dominguez was with another teenager, and they boarded the bus, rode it for a time, before Dominguez pulled out a handgun and unloaded it into the victim, seemingly at random. The teenager with him on the bus appeared surprised by the sudden gunfire, court docs say.

Dominguez yelled at the bus driver to let him out, and he and the other teenager got off the bus and left, court docs say.

Dominguez has not been found by authorities, but the warrant will have him held in jail on $3 million bail when he is finally arrested.