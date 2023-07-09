Deputies seek 18-year-old man accused of Tacoma carjacking, Gig Harbor gunfire

Pierce County deputies are looking for an 18-year-old man suspected of carjacking a woman in Tacoma, and firing shots into a park near Gig Harbor.

Bishop Slaughter has a felony warrant for his arrest in Pierce County for first-degree robbery.

On April 19, deputies say the 18-year-old carjacked a 55-year-old woman in the parking lot of a thrift store on 72nd Street East in Tacoma, by throwing her to the ground and stealing her 2009 Chevy Traverse.

The woman told investigators she suffered pain in her torso when he attacked her. She believes he was armed with a gun, as she saw a bulge in his pants pocket.

Her car was later recovered with his fingerprints inside, along with an empty pistol-caliber magazine. Deputies say he was also seen driving the stolen car and the victim picked his photo out of a photo montage.

At the time of the carjacking, Slaughter was already on probation supervision for first-degree attempted robbery.

He is also wanted by Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives, suspected of firing shots into a crowded Horseshoe Lake Park on June 7 after a fight.

Two other suspects, Brandon Allen and Kalfani Whomes, are in custody. They were arrested in Gig Harbor on June 28. They are accused of firing random shots at the park, causing about 100 parkgoers to take cover.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Prosecutors in Kitsap County have charged Slaughter with first-degree assault and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Slaughter is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Slaughter’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App. You can also email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.