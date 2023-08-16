Expand / Collapse search
Detectives investigate homicide after man shot, killed in North Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
North Seattle
Man shot, killed near Northgate

SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight in North Seattle.  

Before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a man shot near the intersection of North 104th Street and Aurora Avenue North. 

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound. 

Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, but he later died from his injuries. 

Investigators told FOX 13 they have no suspect information and it's known what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the SPD's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.