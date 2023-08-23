Did Shohei Ohtani pitch as an Angel for the final time?

Did baseball fans just see the last time Shohei Ohtani pitched for the Los Angeles Angels?

On Wednesday, Ohtani was pulled from the mound in the second inning of Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds after showing apparent signs of discomfort.

The Angels later revealed during Wednesday's doubleheader that Ohtani left the game due to an apparent arm fatigue.

Ohtani's early exit further highlights the nightmare summer the Halos have endured in the 2023 season. The Angels entered Wednesday's game with more than nine games back of the third and last American League Wild Card spot, making the Halos' chances of making the postseason a longshot with less than six weeks of baseball left in the regular season.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels leaves the game against the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Where is Shohei Ohtani going?

When one considers the Angels' slim playoff hopes and ongoing yellow flags involving Ohtani's health, was Wednesday the last time the former MVP is taking the mound in a Halos uniform?

As of Game 1 of the Reds doubleheader, there's no rumor or announcements from the team on what the future holds for Ohtani, the pitcher. It is highly unlikely Ohtani, the hitter, will be shut down from Wednesday's apparent arm scare.

However, the 2023 season marks the final season of Ohtani's current contract. It has been discussed ad nauseum between MLB insiders of how winning will play a big role on Ohtani's decision-making process for where he'll play next. Should the Halos miss the playoffs this season, there is a world where Anaheim may be pushed down in Ohtani's shortlist of desired destination for the 2024 season and beyond once he becomes a free agent.

So here's what's next for baseball fans wanting to watch Ohtani in-person in Anaheim: After Wednesday, the Halos will not play another home game at Angel Stadium until Monday, September 4 – which kicks off a 7-game homestand. After that, the Angels will host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series Sept. 15-17 and the season's final homestand will take place Sept. 25 to the regular-season finale Oct. 1.