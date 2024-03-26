Diddy releases statement through attorney following Homeland Security raids

The attorney for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs released a statement Tuesday, just a day after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigations.

The raids are in connection with a federal sex trafficking case. FOX 11 learned the LA home was registered to Bad Boys Films, a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters. At this time, the Department of Homeland Security has not named Diddy as the focus of the investigation.

RELATED: Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

His attorney, Aaron Dyer, released the following statement:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

FOX 11's crews were the first on scene as federal agents went in and out of the lavish Holmby Hills mansion.

There have been allegations that Combs had been drugging young women and the agency is likely looking into the alleged crimes committed in multiple states.

SUGGESTED: ‘Diddy’s’ $40M Los Angeles mansion has an underwater tunnel, gym, and grotto

Homeland Security expert Hal Kempferm said some evidence they’re looking for includes laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with the allegations. In addition, he said obtaining a search warrant of this magnitude requires a lengthy process and that working with state and local attorneys was likely required.

There have been several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months.

In February a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. Combs’ attorney Shawn Holley has said of those allegations that "we have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies."

SUGGESTED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accuser adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to sexual assault lawsuit

Combs’ former protege and girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, sued him in November alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape. The lawsuit said he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them. The suit was settled the day after it was filed.

Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

Combs had said in a December statement, "I did not do any of the awful things being alleged."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.