Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Everett Police are looking to identify a woman caught on camera stealing multiple packages from homes in the 300 block of 142nd Place SW last week.

"It’s just a sense of violation," said homeowner Haney Labib. "I know it’s only packages, and they can be replaced, but this was in broad daylight."

The homeowner told FOX 13 the woman in question is believed to have stolen packages from multiple houses in the Vermonte neighborhood last week. The woman’s actions were caught on camera.

The woman caught on camera is wearing shorts and a weed t-shirt that reads: Your Highness Deathly Dank.

"We hope that someone can identify her," said Labib. "She just grabbed it and ran off. We posted to our neighborhood group and 15 minutes later a couple of people responded saying their stuff was swiped too."

"We believe she just followed the delivery driver and then just swooped in after the packages were dropped off," said Labib. "Maybe someone will talk to her and ask, ‘What are you doing with your life?’"

The woman in question got away in a 2010-2013 dark blue Hyundai Elantra.

"There was someone waiting in the car," a neighbor said. "We just don’t want her to victimize anyone else.

Neighbors told FOX 13 they filed police reports to create a paper trail but understand the low priority of this property crime.

"What are the odds they’re going to do anything about it?" said Labib. "It’s not that they don’t want to. It’s just like finding a needle in a haystack. Where is this person? There are so many of these things all the time."

Neighbors recognize police departments having to prioritize 911 calls.

"We know this isn’t a high-level crime," said Labib. "Still, we want to make sure she doesn’t do this again."

Anyone with information should call Everett Police on the non-emergency line. That number is (425) 407-3999.