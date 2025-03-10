Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

The Brief Danny Stanley was shot and killed behind a shopping center in Graham on March 6, 2022; his family continues to grieve and visit his memorial. The suspect, Alec Ausbun, was charged with first-degree murder but has remained out on bail since April 2022 as the trial has faced multiple delays. Stanley’s family is frustrated by the lack of progress in the case, believing Ausbun should be in jail, with the trial now scheduled for April 2025.



Last Thursday marked three years since the death of Danny Stanley, who was shot and killed behind a shopping center in Graham on Mar. 6, 2022.

"We miss him every day," said Heidi Adams, the aunt of Stanley. As a family we’re still grieving. It feels like yesterday."

Stanley’s family met with FOX 13 not far from where Danny was shot and killed.

"When I see this memorial, it’s heartache to me," said Adams. "We have to come out to a back alleyway of a bar just to feel some kind of connection to Danny."

Some family members laid down flowers. Others spoke out in frustration, upset against the man charged with killing him has still not gone to trial.

"It’s been three years," said Adams, the aunt of Stanley. "They keep going back and forth, continuing and continuing."

The backstory:

Prosecutors charged Alec Ausbun, 28, with first-degree murder for Stanley’s death back in March of 2022.

According to court documents, Ausbun had been causing a scene inside Culpepper’s Bar and Grill in Graham and was asked to leave.

Witnesses told police Ausbun was ‘highly intoxicated’ and was arguing with a friend in the parking lot of the bar when he was told again to leave.

"[Ausbun] went into the driver’s side of the truck, reached into the passenger compartment, and retrieved a firearm," a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office report read. "[Ausbun] then walked over the group and [Stanley] started to run away from [Ausbun]."

Investigators say Ausbun fired toward Stanley as he was trying to get away. One of the rounds hit Stanley in the back of the head, killing him.

Witnesses told police Ausbun then unloaded an ATV from the back of his truck and tried to get away, riding past Stanley’s body.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the ATV, which had gotten stuck in brush near the alley where the shooting happened.

When deputies arrested Ausbun, he made a statement about the shooting "being self-defense" indicating he’d been attacked.

Court documents reviewed by FOX 13 state Stanley was approximately 180 feet away from Ausbun when he was shot.

A month after his arrest, court records show Ausbun's bail was reduced in April 2022 to $500,000.

Ausbun posted bail and was released from custody with conditions that he not commit new crimes. He’d also have to comply with electronic GPS requirements, and limit his travels to Pierce, King, Thurston and Kitsap counties.

Records show he has remained out of custody for almost three years as the case has made its way through court.

"He should be sitting in jail," Adams told FOX 13.When his bail was reduced, we felt as though we’d been blindsided. We don’t get that time with Danny."

Court records show the case has been scheduled for trial multiple times since 2022 with repeated continuances. The case is currently scheduled for trial in April.

"It’s just crazy that it’s gone on this long and nothing’s happened," said Vincent Stanley, Danny’s cousin.

The Source: Information for this report comes from original interviews from FOX 13's Dave Detling.

