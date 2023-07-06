The family of the Kentucky teacher who was gunned down on Catholic University's campus Wednesday left D.C. with more questions than answers.

Steve and Chandra Emerson told FOX 5, moments before boarding their flight from D.C. back to Louisville, Kentucky, they were in town with their 25-year-old son Max and his twin brother to sightsee, and celebrate the Fourth of July. Max, a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School, was supposed to attend a conference at the Library of Congress.

But Max never made it. He was shot and killed around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The shooter is still on the loose, and D.C. police said they're canvassing the area around the campus.

Police and the university said there's no threat to the public, and that the victim and shooter knew each other.

But Max's family says that's just not true. And his mom says she has a text message — sent right before her son was killed — to prove it

"We know for a fact he did not know this person," Steve Emerson told FOX 5.

"I would believe there's still a threat. I mean, how could there not? I mean he came up and shot my son," Chandra Emerson added.

D.C. police said officers responded around 8:20 Wednesday morning for a report of a shooting at Catholic University.

School officials said the altercation happened after Max and another man walked onto the campus from Michigan Avenue. Police said the two men were involved in an argument in the plaza in front of Father O’Connell Hall.

During the fight, the gunman pulled a weapon and shot Max before fleeing the area.

"I can tell you, based on video evidence, detectives observed the victim and suspect walking together and arriving at the location of the offense together," said Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons during a Thursday morning press conference. "We know the suspect who fled the scene appears to be a male. [They] appear to be white, Latino or have a very light complexion."

Assistant Chief Parsons also mentioned that detectives are still investigating if there is a potential connection between the victim and the suspect.

But Max's parents say he was robbed — his cell phone and belongings taken — as he headed to the Metro for the conference. Moments before it happened, his mom says he sent her a cryptic Snapchat message: "Help. Bring ribbed At cub point."

Max Emerson with his twin brother in D.C.

It didn't make sense to them at first.

"I figured out it said, 'I'm being robbed at gunpoint,'" Chandra Emerson recalled. "The only thing I can think of is that Max is a friendly person, and you know, he saw the person and didn't react. I don't know. I have no idea where that came from. I think the guy just came up on him, and he just had that amount of time to send me that text."

But by that point, it was too late. Now, a heartbroken family and community is remembering a man they say was a loving son, uncle, brother and teacher.

"Everybody loved him," Steve Emerson said.

As the Emersons wait for answers, they say they plan to do what Max would do – no matter how difficult it is.

"Max would forgive this person," Mrs. Emerson said. "We're going to forgive this person."

Mr. Emerson told FOX 5 the community is holding a candlelight vigil in Louisville on Friday night to honor Max's life. Catholic University held a prayer service Thursday morning in front of O'Connell Hall.

The search for the shooter is still ongoing. FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. police to clarify why they think there's no threat to the public and why they think this murder was targeted. We are still waiting to hear back, and so is Max's family.