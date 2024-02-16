Sterling house explosion: 1 firefighter dead, 9 others injured in Virginia

A firefighter died when a house exploded in Loudoun County Friday night, and authorities say at least nine other first responders were injured in the blaze.

Assistant Chief of Operations for Loudoun County Fire and Rescue James Williams told reporters in the Seneca Ridge community that the incident was first reported around 7:40 p.m.

When fire crews arrived at the house on 347 Sterling Ridge Drive, Assistant Chief Williams said that's when the home exploded.

"Multiple maydays were transmitted as the incident was upgraded to a multiple alarm fire," he said.

The assistant chief also mentioned that two civilians were injured, but he did not clarify if they were the homeowners.

SkyFox flew to Silver Ridge Drive around 8:45 p.m. and captured smoke billowing from the residence and what appeared to be firefighters searching through debris.

Assistant Chief Williams said that his crew was receiving help from the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and the Ashburn Fire Department, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Several firetrucks with long ladders could be seen hovering above the rubble.

Neighbors told FOX 5 they heard a loud boom and felt their homes shaking.

SkyFox also captured several nearby roads backed up with cars for miles.

On X, the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company said it sent crews to the home for a report of a gas leak before the blast.

Williams said the Loudoun Co. Fire Marshal's Office is taking the lead on the investigation, and the Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office and the ATF are assisting.

Fire departments react to explosion in Sterling

Fire departments across the country were quick to react.

The Luray Fire Department took to Facebook in support of their fellow firefighters, writing, "Please keep Loudoun County Firefighters in your thoughts and prayers."

Washington Gas said they are "on the scene and assisting the Loudoun County Fire and other authorities as the fire remains under investigation."

"We are verifying the integrity of our system in the surrounding area. Our hearts go out to those who were injured and to the Loudoun County Fire department for the loss of one of their own," the company said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.