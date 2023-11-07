Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter survives massive explosion in Fairfax County

By Christopher Harris
Published 
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Firefighters in Fairfax County survived an explosion while responding to a utility emergency in Bailey's Crossroads. 

The fire crews were sent to the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

Video of the incident shows the blast happening shortly after a Fairfax County firefighter opens a door. 

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said the firefighter closest to the blast is okay. 

The department released a statement Tuesday night, saying, "Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect the lives and property of Fairfax County."

Watch the video below: 

WATCH: Firefighter survives massive explosion in Fairfax

New video shows a massive explosion as Fairfax County firefighters respond to a utility emergency. WARNING: The video is intense, and thankfully the firefighters are okay.