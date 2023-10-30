Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive 'Booty Patrol' roaming streets, pulling drivers over

UPDATE: The elusive "Booty Patrol" is on the run no more.

After warning the public about a driver impersonating law enforcement under the "Booty Patrol" moniker, the driver and vehicle have both been located by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

A traffic stop was conducted Sunday, and the driver was given a citation regarding Florida State Statute 316.2397, which pertains to certain lights prohibited.

Deputies first posted about the white Chevrolet Silverado on Monday – the day after the driver was located – clarifying that their post was intended to raise awareness about the driver impersonating law enforcement.

"We want to emphasize that DCSO located the vehicle on Sunday, and our initial post aimed to raise awareness about this incident, ensuring that the public can avoid being duped by such individuals," the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who called in with information about the suspicious vehicle, as your continued support is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure community for our residents."

Deputies are on high alert as they try to apprehend an elusive "Booty Patrol" that's causing a stir on the streets of Florida.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado impersonating law enforcement. The truck, bearing license plate H05F41, is equipped with red and blue lights and has the words "BOOTY PATROL" plastered on the side.

Deputies said this vehicle was not only spotted in DeSoto County, but in others, albeit not explicitly naming them.

Residents who have been pulled over by this "suspicious" vehicle or who have any information about these incidents are urged to contact the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.

"Your cooperation is crucial in helping us address this issue and ensuring the safety of our community," the sheriff's office said.