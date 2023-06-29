'Go now' evacuation orders issued for some neighborhoods near Colville

The Moran Creek Fire has caused the Stevens County Sheriff's Office to issue ‘go now’ and ‘be ready to leave’ evacuation orders for some residents south of Colville.

Level 3 (go now) evacuations have been issued for the area of Arden Butte Road.

Those who had to evacuate can go to Colville Junior HS (990 South Cedar Street, Colville)

Level 2 (be ready) evacuations have been issued for Moran Creek Road.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said so far, seven structures have been lost and over 100 homes are under some sort of evacuation order.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.