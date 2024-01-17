I-90 West closed near Cle Elum and Ellensburg due to multiple spin outs, crashes

Multiple spinouts and crashes forced the closure of westbound I-90 from Ellensburg to Cle Elum, Washington on Wednesday.

Westbound I-90 was closed at milepost 106 at Ellensburg. It was unclear when the road would reopen.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said detours were available using US 97 to SR 970.

Eastbound I-90 had lanes blocked just west of SR 202 in North Bend after a crash involving a semi.

Both directions of Interstate 90 were closed for several hours earlier in the day due to icy road conditions and multiple crashes. That closure started after 1 a.m., from Milepost 34 (near North Bend) to Milepost 106 (near Ellensburg).

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, there was a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-90 in North Bend, where a pickup truck lost control. Injuries from this crash are unknown.

"There are high winds and an ice storm. DO NOT travel if you don’t have to! Take it SLOW!! Treacherous driving right now," he said.

Crash scene on westbound I-90 near North Bend on Jan. 17, 2024. (WSP Trooper Rick Johnson)

Johnson also said a trooper who was at the scene of another crash on eastbound I-90 near North Bend was struck in his patrol car by another vehicle at freeway speeds. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.