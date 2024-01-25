Juvenile shot, killed in Seattle's Delridge neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile that happened in the Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 911 received reports of a man that was shot at Southwest Thistle Street and 28th Avenue Southwest around 1:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and saw people rendering aid to a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took over life-saving measures, but the victim later died at the scene.

SPD says the victim was a juvenile.

Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

READ: Seattle Police seek information on people at scene of building fire