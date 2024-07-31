Kitsap County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 14-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.

According to the sheriff's office, Ella Andrews left her father's home in Silverdale on Monday, and she did not take her cell phone. Her dad then filed a missing persons report.

Ella's mother says she was last seen at a home in Bremerton, but officers searched the home on Tuesday and did not find her.

Ella is 5'4" and about 115 lbs. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair that was dyed red and is fading. She also has a nose ring, braces and a freckle on the top of her right wrist.

Andrews could be in the Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Lynnwood, Bremerton or Silverdale area, according to her mother. Ella's mom says she's extremely concerned for her daughter's safety.

Anyone with information on Andrews' whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case #K24-007140 or the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office at (360) 337-7101.

