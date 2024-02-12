The grandmother of the 7-year-old boy who was critically injured in Sunday’s shooting at Lakewood Church in Houston has released a statement on social media.

In the statement, the grandmother said, "My son-Quito and I and the entire Carranza family ask for your prayers for my grandson (FOX 26 has omitted his name), who has suffered a gunshot wound to the brain."

"The outpouring of love and support we have received today is overwhelming and as we try to make sense of this completely preventable horror, we want to make three things absolutely clear. First, although my former daughter-in-law raged against Israel and Jews in a pro-Palestinian rant yesterday this has nothing to do with Judaism or Islam. Nothing! But this is what happens when reckless and irresponsible reporting let’s people with severe mental illness have an excuse for violence.

Second, no one may ever blame a police officer who carries out his or her rightful duty to save lives even if they are found responsible for shooting my grandson. The fault lies in a child protective services of Montgomery County and Harris County that refused to remove custody from a woman with known mental illness that was not being treated and with the state of Texas for not having strong red flag laws that would have prevented her from owning or possessing a gun. Let it be clear that the Second Amendment stops where the first amendment right to life begin, and it’s time to remove the US Constitution any protection for gun ownership.

Third, my family asks for privacy at the same time we ask that this be a wake-up call. My daughter-in-law when she was taking medication for schizophrenia was a very sweet and loving woman. But mental illness is real illness and when family members seek emergency protections they’re not doing so for their own sake but for the sake of the person who is ill….And to protect her child and society.

If today you suspect that someone needs mental health care never cease your efforts to secure their safety and that of others.

May HaShem bless the hands of those who hold our child and bring him healing just as G.d did when he was born at just 23 weeks.

And may the memory of Geneses Moreno-Carranza be for a blessing…in her death may we find a way to keep others from dying."