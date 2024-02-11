Lakewood Church shooting: 'Possible shooter down', according to HCSO

NEW DETAILS RELEASED AT 3:01PM

Lakewood Church confirmed there was an active shooting at the church on their Twitter account.

Officials from the church said there is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood and law enforcement is on the scene.

According to Houston Police, Church members are asked to meet with their family and friends at LifeTime Fitness, located at 1 Healthy Way in the Greenway Plaza.

The Houston Police Department is on the scene of reports of a shooting near 3700 Southwest Freeway near Lakewood Church.

There are no current updates about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the church.

At 2:10 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also tweeted that the sheriff’s office has deputies that work extra jobs at the church.

Gonzalez said it is believed that the possible shooter was down and shot by one of HSCO deputies at the scene.

Houston police say they will provide updates on the shooting as the investigation continues.