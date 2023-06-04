Loud noise heard across DC area due to the sonic boom of a F-16: sources

At around 3:15pm, reports began to come into the FOX 5 DC newsroom as well on Twitter of an explosion (or what sounded like one), as far away as Annapolis, including DC and Northern Virginia.

According to FOX News, a F-16 fighter jet from DC National Guard was "cleared supersonic to respond" to unknown Cessna ignoring radio queries flying on "strange flight path" outside nation’s capital, officials say. Separately, a Cessna aircraft reportedly crashed near Staunton, Virginia which was reported earlier to FOX 5 DC. However, according to Reuters, "A U.S. official said the jet fighters did not cause the crash."

FOX 5's David Kaplan connected with WHSV-TV who received a statement from the Virginia State police regarding a possible aircraft crash in Staunton, VA:

Multiple Tweets earlier in the afternoon state that it could be the result of an aircraft sonic boom involved in a military exercise including one from Annapolis's Office of Emergency Management. The city of Bowie also Tweeted that it was from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews. The aircraft is believed to have been a F-16.

It was not an earthquake or any other seismic activity based on USGS data.

We also have been receiving videos and photos sent into us on Twitter, of various vantage points with sound of the explosion:

To note, when FOX 5 DC reached out to the FAA for statement, we were informed of a plane crash in southwest Virginia, however we are working to investigate the connection, if any.

If you have any video or audio, please email fox5dc@fox.com