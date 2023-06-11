I-95 Philadelphia collapse: Tanker fire causes overpass to fall; all lanes shut down for miles

Portions of Interstate 95 have collapsed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill and closing down parts of a major roadway.

All north and southbound lanes are closed for about three to four miles between Bridge Street and Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say a tanker truck, said to be carrying a "petroleum-based product" caught fire under the interstate near Cottman Avenue, causing the northbound overpass to collapse.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as smoke and flames billowed from beneath large slaps of concrete with emergency crews fighting the fire, bringing it under control around 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the fire, and if there are any injuries.

In a late afternoon press briefing, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia city leaders discussed plans going forward regarding the collapse and a rebuilding of I-95. Providing an update of the actual crash, Gov. Shapiro said, "At least one vehicle is still trapped underneath the collapsed roadway. Preliminary reports indicate that a commercial truck carrying a petroleum-based product was the source of the fire. We’re still working to identify any individual or individuals who may have been caught in the fire and the collapse."

He went on to say, "While this is still very much an active scene, I’ve just completed an aerial view of the sight and received a briefing from law enforcement, first responders and transportation experts on the4 ground together with Mayor Kenney. As has been reported, the northbound sound of I-95 has comp0letely collapsed. And, the southbound side is not structurally sound to carry any traffic over it. In response, PennDOT, the City of Philadelphia and SEPTA, under the leadership of Leslie Richards, who joins us today, have created detours and are working on further alternative methods to ensure folks can safely get to where they need to go. We’re also looking at interim solutions to connect both sides of I-95 to get traffic through the area. With regards to the complete rebuild of I-95 roadway, we expect that to take some number of months."

Gov. Shapiro expects to issue a disaster declaration so that federal funds can be made available to assist in the rebuilding of the highway in a timely fashion.

Video submitted by FOX 29 viewer Tara Hallinan showed the terrifying moments after the tanker fire erupted as cars drove along the overpass that later collapsed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as city, state and federal crews continue an emergency response.

Officials say to expect delays as several surrounding streets are also closed, and to use alternate routes to drive in and out of the city.

Philadelphia Water says there is no impact to drinking water quality for residents after the tanker leaked on the interstate.

SEPTA has added service for the Trenton, West Trenton and Fox Chase lines. In addition, there is free parking at Fern Rock, Torresdale and Fox Chase lots, as well as all regional rail stations.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is coordinating with leaders in Philadelphia, New Jersey and the federal government amid major traffic concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.