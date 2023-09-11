Major crash blocks I-5 South in Tukwila; expect lengthy delays out of Seattle Monday afternoon

A major crash including a rolled semi truck is blocking I-5 South in Tukwila and authorities said to expect a major backup Monday afternoon leaving Seattle.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), expect a lengthy closure and significant delays southbound out of Seattle. The backup was more than six miles by 2:00 p.m.

Firefighters, police and incident response were all at the scene.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said there were no injuries, but that oil and diesel was on the road. A tow truck arrived at the scene shortly after 1:00 p.m., but there was no estimated time of clearing the semi from the road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (WSp)

All lanes of I-5 south were blocked just north of Interurban in Tukwila.

No further details have been released. Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.