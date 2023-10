Tacoma police are investigating after a man died in a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near 1900 Milwaukee Way at about 6 a.m.

Police told FOX 13 the victim was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene. He was in his 40s.

Suspect information has not been released.

Detectives said this is the 25th homicide of the year in the city of Tacoma.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.