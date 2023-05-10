Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Downtown Seattle alley

Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after a man died in a downtown alley early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near Third Avenue and Cherry Streetd after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man down in an alley with serious injuries.

It's unclear how the man was injured but after officers tried to save him, the man died at the scene.

Investigators said they were unsure what kind of wounds led to the man's death.

Homicide detectives were at the scene.

Seattle police said no one was taken into custody and there was no suspect information.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.