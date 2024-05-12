Man shot after being robbed in downtown Seattle

Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that happened in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

Seattle Police said they responded to a report of a man shot near the intersection of 12th Ave. S and S King Street at 11:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a graze wound to his arm. He was later taken to Harbowview Medical Center.

According to police, the victim stated he was on the sidewalk when another man grabbed cash out of his hand and walked away. When the victim began chasing the suspect, he pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the victim.

Seattle Police say they collected evidence at the scene and located property damage to a nearby vacant building.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Man shot in leg in Chinatown-International District

Family remembers baby killed in Magnolia: 'His smile was contagious'

13-year-old dies of possible overdose in Spanaway

1 killed in motorcycle v. pickup crash in Arlington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.