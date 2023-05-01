Man stabbed to death in Olympia, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Olympia early Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to reports of a man laying in the street near E End St NW and 18th Ave NW. A witness told police they were driving by and saw the man, who had several severe wounds.

Police arrived and found the man, who they declared dead at the scene. He appeared to have been stabbed several times.

Detectives collected evidence and spoke with neighbors, but no additional information has been released yet.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call Olympia Police's detective division at (360) 753-8300.