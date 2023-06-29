Man, woman injured in Kent apartment shooting

Two people were shot Thursday morning at an apartment in Kent, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting off South 272nd Street in the West Hill neighborhood.

The caller told police that the victim had been shot in the head in an apartment unit.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 29-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to his head and a second victim, a 30-year-old woman, with a gunshot wound to her torso.

The victims were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known, as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said the person who called 911 said he saw someone that might be a suspect leave the area just after he heard what he thought were gunshots.

Officers searched the area but a suspect was not located and through witness interviews, it was determined that there was evidence the suspect drove away from the scene.