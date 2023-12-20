Manny Ellis case: Verdict reached in trial of 3 Tacoma police officers

A verdict has been reached in the trial of three Tacoma officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis. The verdict will be read at 3:00 p.m. Watch live on FOX 13 and streaming on the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ON FOX 13, FOX LOCAL, FOX13SEATTLE.COM AND FOX 13 SEATTLE MOBILE APPS

Previous coverage:

On Wednesday, the jury in the Manny Ellis trial told the judge they cannot reach a unanimous decision, which could lead to a mistrial.

After hearing this, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Bryan Chushcoff sent the jury back and told them to keep trying to reach a verdict.

Ellis died in Tacoma police custody in March 2020.

Tacoma Police officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, who were first on scene, are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Officer Timothy Rankine, who was a part of the second unit on scene, is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

See previous coverage of the Manny Ellis trial here.

"They [the jury] have an agreement on some things and not on others. They say they are hung, and the question is how do we proceed," said Chuschoff.

The jury told the judge they do not feel they can reach an agreement for all the charges, or for all the defendants, but jurors did say they believe they can reach an agreement for some of the charges or some of the defendants.

The specifics of what charges or which defendants were not included due to the continuing deliberations.

"We could declare a mistrial now, but I think it’s premature," said Chuscoff.

The jury was forced to restart deliberations two times this week due to a family emergency for one juror and another testing positive for COVID.

Chuscoff addressed these delays.

"It hasn’t been as long as it feels like to all of us because they had to start over again. On the other hand, I suspect whatever deliberations and discussions they had last Thursday, Friday, Monday were not wholly lost. So, they would have caught up that time reasonably quickly," he said.

The jury asked another question on Wednesday that might give insight into the issues they are facing trying to reach a verdict. The question was what should the jury do if one person refuses to change their mind.

Chushcoff, again, told the jury to keep deliberating, but he also said if they do not reach a verdict by Thursday, he may accept that they cannot reach a unanimous decision.