Massive fire breaks out at Tacoma rail yard

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Fire crews in Tacoma are working to put out a massive fire that broke out at a rail yard.

FOX 13 News has learned a rail car full of vehicles caught fire around 8:30 p.m., and a witness shared video of the incident on the Citizen app.

Roads in the area are currently blocked while firefighters work to put out the flames.

It is not yet known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

FOX 13 News has a crew en route to learn more. This is a developing story.