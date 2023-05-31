WSP seeks missing Indigenous woman, last seen in Thurston County

article

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Indigenous woman last seen in Lacey.

The WSP says 38-year-old Jamie Smith walked away from a medical facility at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities believe she may be suffering a mental health crisis, and is considered at-risk.

She is described as being 5'7", weighing 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jamie was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and jeans. She has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on her left hand. She also has a heart tattoo with "Tristan Smith" and "Riley Smith" on her ankle.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is, is asked to call 911.

This Missing Indigenous Person Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Chehalis Tribal Police Department.

This is a developing story.