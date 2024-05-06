New Jersey state trooper dies during training at headquarters, investigation underway

Tragedy struck this weekend when a New Jersey state trooper lost his life during training as local leaders pay tribute to his dedicated service to the community.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the devastating loss of Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea, a dedicated member of New Jersey State Police Troop D," Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement Sunday.

The 8-year NJSP veteran was training to join the elite TEAMS Unit when he died at the state police headquarters in Ewing.

Police have yet to release further details about what led to his death, but New Jersey Gov. Murphy stated that an investigation is underway.

"Trooper Bethea showed a passion and spark for service from a young age… he embodied Honor, Duty, and Fidelity in its highest form every day and in everything he did," Murphy said in a statement.

