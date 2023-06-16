North Seattle shooting leaves man dead

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning in North Seattle.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near North 137th Street and Aurora Avenue North in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

When police arrived, a man was found dead at the scene.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told FOX 13 there was disturbance in the street near the Comfort Inn.

It's unknown if the people involved were guests.

At this time, there are no suspects.

In a separate shooting overnight, police said multiple people were shot in the Ballard neighborhood. A 20-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and a 58-year-old man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, another woman was possibly shot but officers attempted to contact her, she walked away and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Diaz also said the North Seattle shooting is the third homicide in the city in just a few days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.