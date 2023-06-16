Expand / Collapse search

North Seattle shooting leaves man dead

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
North Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Deadly shooting in Bitter Lake neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the Bitter Lake neighborhood that left one person dead.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning in North Seattle. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near North 137th Street and Aurora Avenue North in the Bitter Lake neighborhood. 

When police arrived, a man was found dead at the scene. 

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told FOX 13 there was disturbance in the street near the Comfort Inn. 

It's unknown if the people involved were guests. 

At this time, there are no suspects. 

In a separate shooting overnight, police said multiple people were shot in the Ballard neighborhood. A 20-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and a 58-year-old man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, another woman was possibly shot but officers attempted to contact her, she walked away and refused medical treatment at the scene. 

Featured

Docs: Suspect says 'I did it' to police after pregnant woman was shot and killed in Seattle
article

Docs: Suspect says 'I did it' to police after pregnant woman was shot and killed in Seattle

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood refused to appear in court on Wednesday, and newly released court documents indicate that the shooting may have been random.

Diaz also said the North Seattle shooting is the third homicide in the city in just a few days. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 