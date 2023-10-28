Police and SWAT team respond to 'critical incident' in Kent

Police are managing what they call a ‘critical incident’ that happened in Kent Saturday afternoon.

The Kent Police Department (KPD) sent out an alert just after 2 p.m. advising people to stay away from the area of 272nd and 116th SE. This location is near Millennium Elementary School.

Authorities say a SWAT team is at the scene, and the incident is contained.

FOX 13 crews are at the scene collecting information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.