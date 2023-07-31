Man struck, killed by Seattle monorail

Police are investigating an incident that happened on Sunday where a man was struck and killed by the Seattle monorail.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Seattle Police responded to a report of a person who had been struck by the Seattle Center monorail near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Denny Way.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. Crews attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

Officers later reviewed footage captured prior to the collision, and it revealed that the man was spray-painting a building next to the tracks before getting hit.

Detectives and the King County Medical Examiner later arrived at scene to investigate the incident.

Monorail service was shut down but resumed Monday morning.