Police: Man reported missing; possibly kidnapped at Renton apartment building

article

Police are asking the public's help in the disappearance of a Renton man after a possible kidnapping Sunday night.

At about 7:15 p.m., officers received a report about a possible kidnapping at an apartment building in north Renton.

According to police, the caller said that they saw multiple suspects put a struggling man into a car in the apartment's parking garage and drove away.

When police arrived, they found evidence that there was a struggle and the missing person was a resident at the apartment complex.

Police identified the missing person as 26-year-old Gouled Ali, who is described as 6'1" tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ali's disappearance is urged to call 911 and reference Renton police case No. 23-9595.