Bellevue College closes campus as police investigate alleged rape

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged rape at Bellevue College.

On Tuesday, Bellevue police said they were responding to a reported rape at the school.

Bellevue College officials said the alleged sexual assault happened in the L Building.

The suspect, who is described to be a man in his early 20s, with brown hair, wearing a hoodie, was possibly armed with a knife.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911.

The campus announced it would be closed for all classes and activities on Tuesday.