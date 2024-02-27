Bellevue College closes campus as police investigate alleged rape
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged rape at Bellevue College.
On Tuesday, Bellevue police said they were responding to a reported rape at the school.
Bellevue College officials said the alleged sexual assault happened in the L Building.
The suspect, who is described to be a man in his early 20s, with brown hair, wearing a hoodie, was possibly armed with a knife.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911.
The campus announced it would be closed for all classes and activities on Tuesday.