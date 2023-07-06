Expand / Collapse search

Police seek public's help in finding missing 11-year-old boy in Seattle

The Seattle Police Department is asking the community to keep an eye out for an 11-year-old who was reported missing on July 5.

SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who may be in the Seattle area.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Adyn left his home in the Broadview neighborhood Wednesday evening, and has not been seen since. 

Authorities say Adyn is familiar with public transit, so he may be elsewhere in the Seattle area.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Minecraft t-shirt and black Adidas sweatpants. 

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.