Far Rockaway stabbings: Relative's rampage leaves 4 family members dead, including 2 children

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:56 AM PST until TUE 6:14 PM PST, Whatcom County
29
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:12 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:44 AM PST until TUE 10:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:44 AM PST until WED 7:21 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:33 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:55 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:45 PM PST until THU 11:21 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:17 PM PST until THU 6:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:45 PM PST until THU 6:51 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:34 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:22 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:15 AM PST until TUE 8:57 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:31 AM PST until WED 10:36 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:55 PM PST until THU 7:34 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:59 PM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:53 AM PST until WED 7:24 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:07 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:56 AM PST until THU 12:18 PM PST, King County
Flood Warning
from MON 11:12 PM PST until TUE 5:45 PM PST, Jefferson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM PST until TUE 8:55 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Clallam County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:28 AM PST until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Far Rockaway stabbings: Relative's rampage leaves 4 family members dead, including 2 children

By Amanda Geffner, Kendall Green and Michael Stallone
Published 
Updated December 5, 2023 4:39AM
FOX 5 NY

Family stabbing tragedy

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the details.

QUEENS - A stabbing rampage at a Queens home engulfed in flames left four family members dead, including two children, before police shot and killed the suspect after he stabbed two officers, authorities said.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a Sunday press conference that around 5:10 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a teenage girl saying her "cousin is stabbing my family" at a home on Beach 22nd St. in the Far Rockaway section.

When officers arrived, they found it engulfed in flames, with a man, later identified as Courtney Gordon, 38, of the Bronx, walking out of the house with luggage. Officers asked if he had seen or heard anything. 

Image 1 of 5

‘The male draws a knife on our officers’

"As they get to the driveway, they see a male walking out. He’s carrying luggage," Maddery said. "The officers asked the male a question or two, an encounter that lasted about 10 seconds, where the male draws a knife on our officers. He stabs one officer in the neck/chest area and strikes the second officer in the head."

An officer then shot the suspect, killing him, an NYPD spokesperson said. 

Both officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital, but released Sunday night, police said, where they were applauded for their heroism just outside the hospital.

Officers released from hospital

FOX 5 NY’s Robert Moses has the latest.

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation has opened an investigation into the death of Gordon.

‘We found another three victims, all dead’

According to police, the stabbing suspect set a fire inside the home. FDNY responded to put it out and as the smoke cleared, one grim discovery followed another. 

"We found another three victims, all dead," Maddrey said. "We believe everyone who is dead, the family members, the four family members, were all because of stab wounds."

Relative's stabbing rampage leaves 4 dead

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the details.

Police have identified the victims as Richmond Davis (believed to be in his 30s), Suzette Taylor-Davis, 44, and children Rojean Davis, 12, and Mikklia James, 11.

"The kids especially were very joyful kids, very peaceful, so it’s unfortunate what occurred," a close neighbor remembered. 

The only evidence police had shared was an image of a common kitchen knife.

Family of Gordon reacts

The family of Gordon began to suspect he was suffering from mental health issues earlier this year.

Sean McKoy said his cousin’s behavior continued to decline until it took a drastic turn for the worse this week.

BT5A-P-QNS-FAMILY-MASSACRE-FOLO_00.00.06.10.jpg

The family of 38-year-old Courtney Gordon began to suspect he was suffering from mental health issues earlier this year.

"As a cousin, I tried my best to get him a job, try to work with him, and it just wasn’t working out," McKoy said.

McKoy and his mother let Gordon live at their home for a few months, but ultimately, threw him out following frequent outbursts and uncontrollable anger.

"We tried to get help for him, tried to get mental health, get workers to come in to see what was going on with him and he refused it," McKoy added.