Rockford stabbing spree: Man charged after 4 killed, 7 injured

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing spree in Rockford left four people dead and seven others injured on Wednesday.

Christian Soto, 22, is facing multiple felony charges, including murder.

Rockford police were called at 1:14 p.m. to multiple addresses on Holmes Street, Winnetka Drive and Cleveland Avenue. There, they located multiple victims who were stabbed.

The suspect was taken into custody at 1:35 p.m., police said.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Another victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

The four deceased victims include a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, according to police.

One of the victims was a mail carrier who worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years, officials confirmed. The postal worker was reportedly run over by a vehicle and stabbed.

"Postal inspectors are working with the Rockford Police Department in this investigation," agency spokesperson Michael Martel said in an email.

None of the victims have been identified yet.

Christian Soto

Seven other people are injured, one of whom is in critical condition. They are being treated at area hospitals.

Police say there was "no clear motive" in the stabbing spree. Soto's criminal history includes minor traffic offenses.

During the call, residents were urged to avoid the area during the investigation.

The stabbings Wednesday came just days after a teenage employee was stabbed and killed inside a Walmart in the city.

The city of Rockford planned to hold a vigil for the victims on Thursday hosted by local faith leaders.

Residents in the neighborhood and loved ones of the victims will have access to emotional support and counseling services free of charge at Flinn Middle School at these certain times/locations:

9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday, March 29

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Rockford PD at 815-966-2900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Rockford, home to about 150,000 people, is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago. Its economy was decimated by industrial change in the 1980s and now largely depends on manufacturing and healthcare.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.