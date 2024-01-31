Seahawks set to hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as head coach, per reports

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their ninth head coach in franchise history, according to multiple reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com was the first to report the decision.

Macdonald, 36, has spent nine of the last 10 years as an assistant under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens, climbing the ranks from a coaching intern all the way to the team’s defensive coordinator.

Macdonald never played football beyond high school himself. He coached high school football for Cedar Shoals High School while attending the University of Georgia. He joined Georgia’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2010 and ultimately spent four years with the program before joining the Ravens in 2014.

After one year as a coaching intern, he became a full-time defensive assistant as he began his climb up the coaching ranks. After three years as Baltimore’s linebackers coach, MacDonald left for one season to become defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan under Jim Harbaugh.

When Don "Wink" Martindale left the Ravens after the 2021 season, Macdonald was brought back to Baltimore to become defensive coordinator. Under Macdonald, the Ravens were third in scoring defense in 2022 and first in scoring defense in 2023. Both teams were inside the top 10 in the league in total defense as well, finishing ninth in 2022 and sixth in 2023.

A big plus for Macdonald was Baltimore’s success in stopping offenses from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. The Ravens defense delivered standout performances in slowing down Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers (19 points, 429 yards, five turnovers), Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins (19 points, 375 yards, three turnovers), and Bobby Slowik’s Houston Texans (nine points, 268 yards, one turnover). With Seattle facing the 49ers and Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams twice a season in the NFC West – all of which run variations of the same offensive philosophy – Macdonald’s success against those units in 2023 was appealing.

The Seahawks had not been able to interview Macdonald until after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 21: Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the first half of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on August 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Carroll is moving into an advisory role with the organization, according to a statement from owner Jody Allen. He had been with the team for 14 seasons.

RENTON, WASHINGTON - JULY 29: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on July 29, 2021 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Seahawks had also interviewed Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris during their coaching search.

Morris accepted a job as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons last week with former University of Washington head coach Jimmy Lake joining as defensive coordinator.

Carroll stepped aside with a 137-69-1 record in the regular season in his time with the Seahawks. He led Seattle to five NFC West titles and 10 playoff victories.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider began the search for the next head coach on Jan. 17. Many of the names already linked with Seattle as interview requests have been expected — Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, to name a few.

In some ways, it’s a full circle moment for Schneider. He was having discussions with the Seahawks and putting together a list of possible coaching candidates 14 years ago when the team jumped at the chance to hire Carroll, landing the coach before the GM. It wasn’t until after Carroll was locked up that the team brought in Schneider for an interview to find out if that partnership could work.

"To have worked with Pete and all the positive lessons and the leadership lessons and thoughts and philosophies, I can’t even begin to explain to you; pretty emotional press conference the other day," Schneider said. "When I say your emotions are all over the place it’s moving on from a very, very historic partnership and amazing, amazing level of success and achievement that Pete and myself are extremely proud of."

Seattle being in this position was the result of an underachieving season, Schneider said previously. The Seahawks believed they were ready to compete with San Francisco in the NFC West, only to give away a handful of games, finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Carroll said last week he had fought for the opportunity to stay on and see if he could engineer one more championship squad out of this group and perhaps put a different ending on a final chapter. Schneider declined to elaborate extensively on what the conversations with Carroll and owner/chair Jody Allen was like from his standpoint.

"I’m not going to get into the specifics of the conversations. Those are very confidential and very private," Schneider said. "I would say that Pete knew how I felt about things and where we needed to improve, and Jody knew my opinions as well."

Schneider noted he will have full control over personnel and, for the first time, over the coaching staff moving forward, citing a contractual arrangement.

As for what he wanted in a coach, Schneider was clear he was looking for someone who can continue building on the culture of the organization moving forward while also bringing perspective that can keep Seattle from becoming stagnant.

He didn’t specify wanting an offensive- or defensive-minded coach and spoke glowingly about special teams coaches. He also didn’t rule out looking in the college ranks but noted the difficulty of doing that in mid-January.

"It’s just been amazing like the calls and the notes and everything you get," Schneider said. "It’s really ... I don’t want to say a confidence booster, but I think it’s a great reputation for this organization and like a really cool feeling throughout the National Football League of what people think of this organization on the outside. I think people recognize it’s a very intriguing job and one that you can come in, have a great partnership with everybody here and get rolling. I think people recognize that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.