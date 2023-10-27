Seattle Fire crews respond to rollover crash near Golden Gardens, two trapped inside car

Crews are responding to a rollover crash with people trapped inside near Golden Gardens in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) sent out the first alert just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The SFD says the car crashed close to the waterfront of the 8400 block of Seaview Pl. NW.

Crews at the scene say two people are trapped inside the car that rolled over on top of rocks near the water. Crews are now trying to rescue the victims.

The SFD also has rescue swimmers in the water searching for any other additional patients.

The SFD is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.