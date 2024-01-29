Seattle Police looking for missing 83-year-old woman with dementia

article

Seattle Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old with dementia.

Police say Kathleen "Freya" Skarin has not been heard from in over a week. She was reported missing from her home near Boyer Ave. in Seattle. However, her home was recently sold and she does not have a residence to return to, which worries relatives since she has undiagnosed dementia.

She has blonde/grey hair and green eyes and is around 5'3" and weighs around 123 pounds.

If you see her, call 911.



